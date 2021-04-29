Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,368,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217,812 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 4,147.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,595,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,326,000 after buying an additional 7,416,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,147,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,599,000 after buying an additional 1,975,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,812,000 after buying an additional 955,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $302.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.53.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

