Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 4,272 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after buying an additional 10,919,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $175,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,178,000 after buying an additional 3,001,848 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,058 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,808,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

NYSE KEY opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $21.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,053 shares of company stock worth $3,036,161 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

