Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,213,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 157,842 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Oracle worth $155,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 62.2% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $75.13. 137,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,755,844. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average is $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $216.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

