Oppenheimer Reiterates Hold Rating for ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.14.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of SWAV traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.25. 1,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,358. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.74. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.46 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. Analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $44,625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,109 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.71, for a total value of $153,829.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,505,082.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979,500 shares of company stock valued at $120,599,006 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.