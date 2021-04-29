Oppenheimer Comments on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $136.26. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.23 and its 200 day moving average is $100.33.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $275,951.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,236.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,970. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 24,204.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.3% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

