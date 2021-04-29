Oppenheimer Comments on American Express’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Express in a report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the payment services company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

AXP stock opened at $152.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $153.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.48.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 9.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

