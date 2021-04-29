Oppenheimer Comments on Alphabet Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $17.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $16.70. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,510.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2022 earnings at $93.52 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,445.80.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,379.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,167.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,906.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,299.00 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

