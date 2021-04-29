Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%. Opera updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of OPRA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,863. Opera has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

