Open Platform (OPEN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $323,677.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $323,677.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Open Platform has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00067714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00020418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00079144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.61 or 0.00820838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00097997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

