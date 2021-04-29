Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) PT Raised to $76.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.84 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.40.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,481,795.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,362 shares in the company, valued at $26,522,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $2,321,245.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,938,833.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,690,802. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

