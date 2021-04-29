OneRoot Network Reaches Market Cap of $4.89 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $4.89 million and $6.11 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00065192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00068688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.54 or 0.00829446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00096687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.33 or 0.07828268 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

