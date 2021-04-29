ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. ONEOK updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.690-3.350 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.02 EPS.

Shares of OKE traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,320,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,395. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $52.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

