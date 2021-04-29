One Day In July LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 0.6% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.41. 36,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,225. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $108.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.47 and a 200-day moving average of $89.71.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

