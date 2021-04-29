One Day In July LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $237.93. 10,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,821. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.11. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

