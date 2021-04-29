Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) SVP Sells $273,807.80 in Stock

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) SVP Christophe Queva sold 17,990 shares of Oncorus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $273,807.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,662.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christophe Queva also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Christophe Queva sold 54 shares of Oncorus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $810.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Christophe Queva sold 5,300 shares of Oncorus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $79,553.00.

ONCR stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. Oncorus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Oncorus, Inc. will post -8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ONCR. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oncorus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCR. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,123,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,849,000. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,312,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,112,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,595,000.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

