OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on OMVKY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVKY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.62. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $54.09.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

