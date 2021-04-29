Olin (NYSE:OLN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Olin (NYSE:OLN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79. Olin has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.27.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

