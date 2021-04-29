Oikos (OKS) Market Capitalization Hits $2.40 Million

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Oikos has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $89,871.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oikos has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oikos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00061586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00274660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.37 or 0.01051865 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00025764 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.72 or 0.00708222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,242.40 or 1.01167790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 165,853,771 coins and its circulating supply is 146,252,585 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.