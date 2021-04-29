Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Down to $11.59

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.59, but opened at $11.17. Ocugen shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 731,656 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 3.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 350,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600,674 shares in the company, valued at $7,027,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ocugen by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ocugen by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 169,454 shares during the period. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

