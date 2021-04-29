OctoFi Trading 13.1% Lower This Week (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. OctoFi has a market cap of $48.62 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for about $60.97 or 0.00114113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00067812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00020395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00075641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.76 or 0.00823081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00097836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001579 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OCTO is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,505 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

