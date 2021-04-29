OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $234.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:OBIIF opened at $209.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.32. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $209.00 and a 1-year high of $209.00.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

