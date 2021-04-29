Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.63

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.63 and last traded at $74.28, with a volume of 427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OAS shares. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.76 and its 200-day moving average is $44.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 305,599 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,416,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,899 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,390,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

