O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

O-I Glass stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,336. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

