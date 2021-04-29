NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NXPI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.32.

Shares of NXPI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,382. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $216.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,683 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,818,000. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 38.4% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 30.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 925,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after acquiring an additional 214,948 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

