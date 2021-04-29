Nwam LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $74.62 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.43.

