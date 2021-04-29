Nwam LLC Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after purchasing an additional 477,574 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after acquiring an additional 79,781 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management stock opened at $136.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.24 and a 200-day moving average of $119.15. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.13 and a 52 week high of $136.57.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

