Nwam LLC Purchases 1,212 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

FDIS stock opened at $81.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average of $72.28. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.56.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.