Nwam LLC Invests $307,000 in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USXF. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Shares of USXF opened at $35.20 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $35.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

