Nwam LLC Has $449,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Nwam LLC cut its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,152,000 after purchasing an additional 854,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,312,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,181,000 after buying an additional 791,268 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after buying an additional 1,821,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,470,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,941,000 after buying an additional 42,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WY opened at $39.77 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.