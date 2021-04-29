NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.6% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

NVDA stock opened at $611.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.01, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $559.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.99. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.84 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

