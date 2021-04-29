Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Short Interest Up 365.4% in April

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 365.4% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,590,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,232,000 after buying an additional 155,536 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 78,738 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 28,326 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 138,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 20,858 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund alerts:

JHB traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.40. 73,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,731. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.