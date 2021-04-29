Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,823 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Universal Technical Institute worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 77,017 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 462,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 71,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 52,373 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98. The company has a market cap of $188.58 million, a PE ratio of -52.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $76.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. Analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

