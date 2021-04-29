Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $708,000 Position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,766 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Quad/Graphics worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAD. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QUAD opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $212.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $843.30 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.25%.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

