Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $647,000 Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,698 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $959.25 million, a P/E ratio of -69.05 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $16.81.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). The firm had revenue of $175.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.55 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,336,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

