Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,102 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of KVH Industries worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KVHI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,243,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 56,406 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the third quarter worth about $676,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in KVH Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in KVH Industries by 23.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in KVH Industries by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other KVH Industries news, SVP Felise Feingold sold 2,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $26,141.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,352.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $25,986.87. Insiders have sold a total of 37,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,866 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

KVHI stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $257.65 million, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

