Nuggets (NUG) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Nuggets has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $28,454.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00063184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.59 or 0.00282780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $575.58 or 0.01095351 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00025951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.90 or 0.00705836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,562.59 or 1.00028992 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

