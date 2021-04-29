NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $154.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $205.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,081.64 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $220.48.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NovoCure will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,294,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $265,047.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,834,011.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,529 shares of company stock worth $41,906,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 982.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,004,000 after buying an additional 409,159 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after purchasing an additional 112,421 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,845,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,403,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

