NOV (NYSE:NOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

NOV (NYSE:NOV) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.34) EPS.
NOV opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.22. NOV has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18.
In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
About NOV
NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.