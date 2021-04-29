NOV (NYSE:NOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

NOV (NYSE:NOV) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.34) EPS.

NOV opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.22. NOV has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.09.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

