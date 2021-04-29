Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Norwood Financial worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $211.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $30.47.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 22.00%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

Norwood Financial Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.