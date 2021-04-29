NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) PT Raised to $72.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s current price.

NWE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

NWE opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.55.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. Research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $232,564.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,336. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 28.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,536,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 57.8% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

