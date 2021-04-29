Northwest Bancshares Inc. Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

