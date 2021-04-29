Northwest Bancshares Inc. Takes $237,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $132.08 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $85.81 and a one year high of $135.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.25 and its 200 day moving average is $126.30. The company has a market capitalization of $164.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.48.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.