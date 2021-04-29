Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – B. Riley upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.38%.

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $68,039.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,274.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 3,650 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,114.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,771.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,485 shares of company stock worth $238,624 and have sold 79,376 shares worth $1,123,809. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $606,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 22.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 69,310 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

