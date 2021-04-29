Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives $373.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $373.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NOC stock opened at $346.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.59. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $352.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

