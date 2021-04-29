Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,522 Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice raised SilverBow Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $121.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 161.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

