North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Raises Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 3.6% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 30,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Accenture by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 214,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $292.07. 41,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.18. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $174.94 and a twelve month high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

