North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Invests $11.53 Million in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth $211,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in FMC by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 626,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,010,000 after purchasing an additional 57,355 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in FMC by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in FMC by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FMC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

FMC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.31. 6,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,167. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.