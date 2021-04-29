North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $18.87 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up about 2.7% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $18,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,888,289,000 after buying an additional 204,495 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $507,974,000 after acquiring an additional 147,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $471,604,000 after acquiring an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $443,766,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $430,443,000 after acquiring an additional 227,113 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.94. 29,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,756. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.43. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $130.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROST. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.32.

In other news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,672,548.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,298,245.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

