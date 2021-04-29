North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Grows Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 195,757 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 3.7% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned approximately 0.07% of Amphenol worth $25,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.69. 28,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $69.62. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.92.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

