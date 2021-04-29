North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.600-1.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOA. ATB Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of North American Construction Group to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of NYSE:NOA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 57,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,981. The firm has a market cap of $361.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $13.07.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $104.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

